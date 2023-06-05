1834 Investment Advisors Co. Sells 30,457 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. decreased its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 298,528 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 30,457 shares during the period. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $5,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Albert D Mason Inc. raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 27,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its position in AT&T by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 78,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its position in AT&T by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 29,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in AT&T by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 47,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp raised its position in AT&T by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 78,387 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

T has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.76.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:T traded up $0.14 on Monday, reaching $15.35. 19,553,250 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,795,398. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.71 and a 200-day moving average of $18.55. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.46 and a twelve month high of $21.39. The company has a market capitalization of $109.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.09, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $30.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.22 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.52% and a positive return on equity of 15.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently -87.40%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

Featured Articles

