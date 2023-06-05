1834 Investment Advisors Co. Sells 198,391 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. reduced its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Get Rating) by 36.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 349,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198,391 shares during the quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $7,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 3,321.3% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $47,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $74,000.

BSCO traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.59. The company had a trading volume of 131,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 741,582. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.56. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.26 and a 52 week high of $20.92.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a $0.0519 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%.

