1834 Investment Advisors Co. Has $6.16 Million Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. cut its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,380 shares during the period. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $6,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Alesco Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 15,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter.

IJS traded down $1.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $91.08. The stock had a trading volume of 85,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,997. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.56. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $82.09 and a 52 week high of $106.93.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

