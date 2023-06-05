1834 Investment Advisors Co. Decreases Holdings in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. reduced its position in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in Doximity were worth $1,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its position in Doximity by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 4,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Doximity by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Doximity by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 54,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Doximity by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Doximity by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. 52.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,990. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 45.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Doximity Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Doximity in a research note on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Doximity from $60.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Doximity from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Doximity from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Doximity from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Doximity currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.82.

Doximity stock traded up $2.45 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $35.48. 1,999,121 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,601,062. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.52, a P/E/G ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 0.86. Doximity, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.91 and a 12 month high of $47.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.45.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Doximity had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $110.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.11 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Doximity

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

