1,746 Shares in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Acquired by Pointe Capital Management LLC

Pointe Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,746 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BA. BOKF NA raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 35,380 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,740,000 after acquiring an additional 8,075 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Boeing by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 81,335 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $15,494,000 after acquiring an additional 5,605 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,234 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Boeing by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 19,323 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,680,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Boeing by 69.3% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,296 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $24,630,000 after buying an additional 52,942 shares during the last quarter. 57.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total transaction of $84,196.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,181 shares in the company, valued at $3,511,109.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $225.00 target price on Boeing in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com cut Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Boeing from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Boeing from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.60.

Shares of Boeing stock traded down $5.38 on Monday, reaching $207.94. 2,505,543 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,787,115. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $113.02 and a one year high of $221.33. The company has a market capitalization of $125.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.32 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $205.70 and a 200 day moving average of $201.22.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.75) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

