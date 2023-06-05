13,991 Shares in Schwab Ariel ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:SAEF) Acquired by Sonoma Private Wealth LLC

Sonoma Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Ariel ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:SAEF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 13,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000. Sonoma Private Wealth LLC owned about 2.19% of Schwab Ariel ESG ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Ariel ESG ETF in the third quarter worth $341,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Schwab Ariel ESG ETF by 220.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,007 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Ariel ESG ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Ariel ESG ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000.

Schwab Ariel ESG ETF Price Performance

SAEF traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $20.78. 1,280 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,060. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.03. The company has a market cap of $13.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 1.12. Schwab Ariel ESG ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.92 and a fifty-two week high of $23.33.

Schwab Ariel ESG ETF Profile

The Schwab Ariel ESG ETF (SAEF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2500 index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent ETF that holds a portfolio of small- and mid-cap US firms screened for ESG criteria. The fund utilizes the Natixis\u002FNYSE non-transparent model. SAEF was launched on Nov 16, 2021 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

