YUSD Stablecoin Price Reaches $1.00 on Major Exchanges (YUSD)

YUSD Stablecoin (YUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 4th. YUSD Stablecoin has a total market capitalization of $218.62 million and $39.60 worth of YUSD Stablecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YUSD Stablecoin token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00003680 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, YUSD Stablecoin has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

YUSD Stablecoin Token Profile

YUSD Stablecoin’s total supply is 218,122,097 tokens and its circulating supply is 218,122,096 tokens. The official website for YUSD Stablecoin is yeti.finance. YUSD Stablecoin’s official Twitter account is @yetifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling YUSD Stablecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “YUSD Stablecoin (YUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. YUSD Stablecoin has a current supply of 218,122,096.9 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of YUSD Stablecoin is 1.00156904 USD and is up 0.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $6,761.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://yeti.finance/.”

