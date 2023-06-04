XYO (XYO) Market Capitalization Reaches $51.31 Million

XYO (XYO) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. During the last seven days, XYO has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar. XYO has a market capitalization of $51.31 million and approximately $313,377.43 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XYO token can now be bought for $0.0040 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00006401 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00026660 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00019531 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000093 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00015444 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001084 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27,387.74 or 0.99967800 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000095 BTC.

About XYO

XYO is a token. It launched on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 tokens. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XYO’s official website is xyo.network. XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network.

Buying and Selling XYO

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,960,974,963 with 12,844,821,265.9205 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.00398068 USD and is down -1.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 58 active market(s) with $228,723.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”



