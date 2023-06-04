Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) Director Sells $2,419,756.20 in Stock

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 62,526 shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total transaction of $2,419,756.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:XENE opened at $38.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.79 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.69. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.25 and a twelve month high of $43.57.

Get Xenon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.01). Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 862.06% and a negative return on equity of 20.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Xenon Pharmaceuticals

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on XENE shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “top pick” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 36,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $3,728,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 13,633 shares during the last quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC raised its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 3,194.6% in the 3rd quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 25,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 24,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 12,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders, including rare central nervous system (CNS) conditions. The company’s products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901 and XEN007. Xenon Pharmaceuticals was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.