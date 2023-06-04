Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.

NASDAQ:XELB opened at $0.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $17.32 million, a PE ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 1.38. Xcel Brands has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $1.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.75.

Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The textile maker reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.07 million during the quarter. Xcel Brands had a negative net margin of 26.75% and a negative return on equity of 23.68%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Xcel Brands will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Xcel Brands by 4.1% in the first quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 443,672 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 17,320 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Xcel Brands by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 360,472 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 95,997 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Brands by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,681,740 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 435,902 shares during the last quarter. 16.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XCel Brands, Inc engages in the design, production, marketing, wholesale, and direct-to-consumer sales of branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods and other consumer products. It owns and manages Isaac Mizrahi, Judith Ripka, Halston, C Wonder, Longaberger, and Lori Goldstein brands.

