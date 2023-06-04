WOW-token (WOW) Price Reaches $0.0283 on Major Exchanges

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. Over the last week, WOW-token has traded up 0% against the US dollar. One WOW-token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0283 or 0.00000105 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WOW-token has a market capitalization of $283.43 million and approximately $3.06 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.
- Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003978 BTC.
- Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000439 BTC.
- GameFi (GAFI) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00026355 BTC.
- Coin98 (C98) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000733 BTC.
- Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00009074 BTC.
- IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.
- Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.
WOW-token Token Profile
WOW-token (WOW) is a token. It launched on March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WOW-token is www.wowmetanft.io.
Buying and Selling WOW-token
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOW-token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WOW-token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for WOW-token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WOW-token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.