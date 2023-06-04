WOW-token Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $283.43 Million (WOW)

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 4th. Over the last seven days, WOW-token has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. WOW-token has a market capitalization of $283.43 million and approximately $3.06 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WOW-token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0283 or 0.00000105 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get WOW-token alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003941 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000445 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00025937 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00008992 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About WOW-token

WOW-token (WOW) is a token. Its launch date was March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official website is www.wowmetanft.io. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WOW-token

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.02834334 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOW-token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WOW-token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WOW-token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WOW-token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.