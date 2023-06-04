WOW-token Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $283.43 Million (WOW)

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 4th. Over the last seven days, WOW-token has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. WOW-token has a market capitalization of $283.43 million and approximately $3.06 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WOW-token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0283 or 0.00000105 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.
- Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003941 BTC.
- Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000445 BTC.
- GameFi (GAFI) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00025937 BTC.
- Coin98 (C98) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000725 BTC.
- Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00008992 BTC.
- IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.
- Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.
About WOW-token
WOW-token (WOW) is a token. Its launch date was March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official website is www.wowmetanft.io. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling WOW-token
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOW-token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WOW-token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
