William Blair Initiates Coverage on PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT)

William Blair assumed coverage on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for PROCEPT BioRobotics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.20) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.04) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.75) EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $54.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $52.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $46.83.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Stock Performance

Shares of PRCT opened at $32.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 6.36 and a current ratio of 7.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.77 and a beta of 0.57. PROCEPT BioRobotics has a 52 week low of $25.29 and a 52 week high of $52.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

PROCEPT BioRobotics ( NASDAQ:PRCT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.04). PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative return on equity of 45.87% and a negative net margin of 115.53%. The business had revenue of $24.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.39) EPS. PROCEPT BioRobotics’s quarterly revenue was up 71.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that PROCEPT BioRobotics will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Hisham Shiblaq sold 21,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total value of $772,593.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,106,715.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Hisham Shiblaq sold 21,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total value of $772,593.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,106,715.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Reza Zadno sold 5,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total transaction of $169,866.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 155,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,960,385.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,171 shares of company stock worth $1,245,196 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of PROCEPT BioRobotics

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRCT. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics during the third quarter worth about $258,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 7,782.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 135,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,632,000 after buying an additional 133,852 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in the third quarter worth approximately $2,073,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in PROCEPT BioRobotics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $166,000. 66.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Company Profile

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, develops transformative solutions in urology. It develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally-invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

Featured Stories

