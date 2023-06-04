Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$14.91.

Several research analysts have weighed in on WCP shares. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$15.50 to C$16.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$15.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. ATB Capital dropped their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

In other news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$10.14 per share, with a total value of C$101,400.00. In the last three months, insiders bought 17,660 shares of company stock valued at $178,651. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Whitecap Resources stock opened at C$9.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 4.43, a P/E/G ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.28, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$10.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$10.41. Whitecap Resources has a twelve month low of C$7.70 and a twelve month high of C$12.71.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.048 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Whitecap Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.48%.

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 14, 2022, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 701,829 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

