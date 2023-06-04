Wells Fargo & Company MN Trims Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,162,803 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 35,256 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.68% of Union Pacific worth $861,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its position in Union Pacific by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 36,102 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $7,476,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 77,090 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $15,963,000 after purchasing an additional 22,861 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 3,264 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the period. Boit C F David acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $774,000. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 77.6% during the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,639 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period. 77.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on UNP shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $176.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $221.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $222.00 to $218.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.41.

Union Pacific Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of UNP opened at $198.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $121.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.10. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $183.69 and a 12-month high of $242.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $197.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 57.75%. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.94%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

