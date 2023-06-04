Wells Fargo & Company MN Raises Stock Holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,810,507 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,963,383 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.08% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $642,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 491,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,221,000 after buying an additional 156,828 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 292.2% in the fourth quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 14,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 10,766 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 136.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,417,000 after buying an additional 23,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 845.3% in the fourth quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 238,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,148,000 after buying an additional 212,846 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of FTSM opened at $59.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.60. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1 year low of $59.26 and a 1 year high of $59.76.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Increases Dividend

About First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.229 per share. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This is a positive change from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

