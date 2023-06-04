Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $482.93 Million Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,779,881 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,238,281 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.17% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF worth $482,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 110.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $138,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSIE opened at $31.22 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.39. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $24.21 and a 12-month high of $31.91. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.87.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

