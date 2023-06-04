Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Price Target to $80.00

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $125.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AAP. TheStreet lowered shares of Advance Auto Parts from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $170.00 to $142.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $132.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $130.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Advance Auto Parts from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $155.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advance Auto Parts has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $104.42.

Advance Auto Parts Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:AAP opened at $67.56 on Thursday. Advance Auto Parts has a 12 month low of $66.27 and a 12 month high of $212.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.92. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.11.

Advance Auto Parts Cuts Dividend

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($1.88). Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 3.61%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts will post 10.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 89.15%.

Institutional Trading of Advance Auto Parts

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,291,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,936,000 after buying an additional 277,906 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,431,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,340,000 after buying an additional 754,027 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,313,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,801,000 after buying an additional 114,789 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 175.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,370,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,719,000 after purchasing an additional 874,040 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,276,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,381,000 after purchasing an additional 4,859 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile



Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Advance Auto Parts/Carquest U.S., Carquest Canada, Worldpac, and Independents. The company was founded by Arthur Taubman in 1929 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

Featured Stories

