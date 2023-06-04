Wedbush Increases CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target to $170.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Wedbush from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Monday, May 1st. They set a buy rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $161.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $175.44.

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $151.32 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.64. The company has a market cap of $35.69 billion, a PE ratio of -232.80 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. CrowdStrike has a 12-month low of $92.25 and a 12-month high of $205.73.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.01). CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 6.18% and a negative return on equity of 9.21%. The company had revenue of $637.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.68 million. Analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 58,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total transaction of $7,912,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,004,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,407,310.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 58,720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total value of $7,912,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,004,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,407,310.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 845 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total value of $111,413.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,279,323.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,568 shares of company stock valued at $12,663,171 in the last ninety days. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 116,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,266,000 after purchasing an additional 33,210 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 119,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,476,000 after purchasing an additional 12,106 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 10,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in CrowdStrike by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 15,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in CrowdStrike by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.05% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

