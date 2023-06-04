Wealth Alliance Sells 7,580 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Wealth Alliance decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,580 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF comprises 1.0% of Wealth Alliance’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $5,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,240,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,302,000 after acquiring an additional 7,733,455 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 347.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,719,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,533,000 after acquiring an additional 2,887,468 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 62.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,164,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,234 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 75.9% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,616,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,289,000 after purchasing an additional 697,332 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,341,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,317,000 after purchasing an additional 417,585 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS EFG traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $95.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 644,335 shares. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.49. The stock has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $85.81.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

