Wealth Alliance Reduces Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Wealth Alliance cut its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 857 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,205,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,154,239,000 after acquiring an additional 804,401 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,679,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,164,579,000 after buying an additional 162,116 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,651,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $857,116,000 after buying an additional 523,135 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,076,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $554,421,000 after buying an additional 49,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,935,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $596,811,000 after buying an additional 220,930 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded up $2.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $152.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,777,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,948,434. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $134.09 and a fifty-two week high of $162.12. The company has a market cap of $49.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.60.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.