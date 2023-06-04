Wealth Alliance Increases Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Wealth Alliance lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,670 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,506 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 377,757,324 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,110,293,000 after purchasing an additional 5,586,273 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,356,141 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,975,139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087,294 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,848,048 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $493,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,846,557 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 10,960,577 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $522,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541,871 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 89.1% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,103,807 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $243,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404,432 shares during the period. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cisco Systems Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.02. 19,155,365 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,752,266. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $203.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.60. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.60 and a fifty-two week high of $52.56.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.36 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 20.89%. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 56.12%.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $29,633.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,444,895.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,142 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $103,887.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 179,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,699,833. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $29,633.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,444,895.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,654 shares of company stock valued at $813,946. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CSCO shares. Barclays reduced their price target on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.52.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

