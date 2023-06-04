Wealth Alliance Increases Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Wealth Alliance grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,330 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises 0.7% of Wealth Alliance’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $4,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $529,864,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,861,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $635,195,000 after buying an additional 65,507 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,359,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $442,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,894 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 75,967.4% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,210,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 5,203,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,434,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $365,787,000 after buying an additional 34,203 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VNQ traded up $1.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $81.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,115,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,554,430. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $74.66 and a one year high of $102.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.42 and its 200-day moving average is $84.37. The company has a market cap of $32.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

