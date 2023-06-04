Wealth Alliance Has $1.64 Million Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Wealth Alliance increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in Eaton by 228.6% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eaton alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ETN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $201.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $145.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $168.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.77.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

Eaton Stock Performance

In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total transaction of $441,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,601,896.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

ETN stock traded up $7.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $186.48. The company had a trading volume of 2,763,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,943,870. The firm has a market cap of $74.33 billion, a PE ratio of 29.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.50. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $122.50 and a 12 month high of $187.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $168.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.62.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 18.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 53.67%.

Eaton Profile

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.