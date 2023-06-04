Wealth Alliance Grows Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Wealth Alliance raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,119 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $2,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the first quarter valued at $107,000. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 53,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,193,000 after acquiring an additional 4,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter valued at about $561,000. 82.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on LLY shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $447.00 to $498.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $478.00 to $507.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, SVB Securities upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $410.00 to $458.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $425.05.

Eli Lilly and Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE LLY traded up $5.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $442.33. The company had a trading volume of 2,499,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,809,479. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $398.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $365.09. The stock has a market cap of $419.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.32, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $283.11 and a 52-week high of $454.95.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.11). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 20.54%. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 71.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total value of $261,174.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,602,163.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total transaction of $261,174.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,978 shares in the company, valued at $2,602,163.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total transaction of $67,164,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,748,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,505,105,374.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,309,605 shares of company stock valued at $499,897,233. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly and

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

