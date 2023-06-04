Wealth Alliance Buys 5,709 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Wealth Alliance increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 56.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,709 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for 0.6% of Wealth Alliance’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,150,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,103,450,000 after purchasing an additional 608,288 shares in the last quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $254,000. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 85.0% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 72,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,448,000 after purchasing an additional 33,130 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 94.4% in the 4th quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 1,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF traded up $3.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $264.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,911,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,518,537. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $202.05 and a fifty-two week high of $265.05. The firm has a market cap of $68.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $247.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.12.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

