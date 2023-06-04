Wealth Alliance Buys 2,374 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Wealth Alliance increased its stake in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,340 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,374 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $1,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BTI. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in British American Tobacco in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Motco raised its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 1,025.4% in the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 170.8% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.37% of the company’s stock.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

British American Tobacco Trading Up 0.8 %

BTI traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.17. 3,232,510 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,793,138. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a one year low of $31.64 and a one year high of $45.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About British American Tobacco

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of British American Tobacco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th.

(Get Rating)

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.