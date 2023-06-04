Wealth Alliance Buys 174 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Wealth Alliance boosted its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,221 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 117 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. grew its stake in Tesla by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. now owns 120 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total transaction of $254,135.42. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,833,447.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total value of $254,135.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,833,447.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 10,455 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.72, for a total transaction of $2,056,707.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,948,520.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 153,220 shares of company stock worth $29,458,261 in the last three months. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded up $6.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $213.97. The stock had a trading volume of 164,398,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,926,256. The business’s 50 day moving average is $180.14 and its 200-day moving average is $172.24. The company has a market cap of $678.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.93, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 2.00. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.81 and a 52 week high of $314.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.85. The firm had revenue of $23.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.36 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The business’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TSLA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $192.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $218.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.33.

Tesla Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.