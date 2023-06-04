WAX (WAXP) 24-Hour Volume Hits $1.13 Million

WAX (WAXP) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 3rd. WAX has a market capitalization of $176.51 million and $1.13 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WAX coin can now be purchased for $0.0533 or 0.00000197 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, WAX has traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About WAX

WAXP is a coin. Its launch date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,992,569,049 coins and its circulating supply is 3,311,718,694 coins. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WAX’s official message board is wax-io.medium.com. WAX’s official website is wax.io.

Buying and Selling WAX

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX (WAXP) is a cryptocurrency . WAX has a current supply of 3,992,122,641.1418586 with 3,311,448,025.112262 in circulation. The last known price of WAX is 0.05314578 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 66 active market(s) with $1,134,267.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wax.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

