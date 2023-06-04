Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Shares Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 28.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 635,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 142,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $84,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its position in shares of Waste Connections by 277.8% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Waste Connections by 172.2% during the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Waste Connections by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 433 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Waste Connections by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 496 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Atb Cap Markets raised Waste Connections from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Waste Connections from $158.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Waste Connections in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Waste Connections in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Waste Connections from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

Waste Connections Stock Up 1.4 %

In related news, Director William J. Razzouk sold 1,000 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.61, for a total transaction of $135,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,277.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director William J. Razzouk sold 1,000 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.61, for a total transaction of $135,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,277.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP David Eddie sold 1,700 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.65, for a total value of $230,605.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,325,052.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,200 shares of company stock valued at $977,630. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Waste Connections stock opened at $139.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.50 and a 1-year high of $148.20. The company has a market cap of $35.93 billion, a PE ratio of 42.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $139.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.65.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Connections Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.82%.

Waste Connections Profile

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, and disposal services. The firm offers its services to residential, commercial, landfill and transfer stations, and industries such as office, apartments multi-family, construction and demolition, property management, retail, restaurant, and manufacturing.

