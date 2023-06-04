Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) Shares Sold by Dark Forest Capital Management LP

Dark Forest Capital Management LP reduced its position in shares of Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) by 36.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,836 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,666 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Washington Federal were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WAFD. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Washington Federal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,196,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 490.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 510,742 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,762,000 after purchasing an additional 424,205 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Washington Federal by 13.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,124,445 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,796,000 after acquiring an additional 381,753 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Washington Federal by 81.6% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 641,383 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,229,000 after acquiring an additional 288,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Washington Federal by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,869,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $258,281,000 after buying an additional 278,963 shares during the period. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Washington Federal alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Washington Federal from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Washington Federal in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Washington Federal from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Washington Federal from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th.

Washington Federal Stock Up 6.1 %

WAFD stock opened at $28.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.96. Washington Federal, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.90 and a fifty-two week high of $39.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 0.83.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The bank reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.16). Washington Federal had a net margin of 31.00% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The business had revenue of $185.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Washington Federal Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Brent J. Beardall acquired 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.20 per share, for a total transaction of $48,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 28,894 shares in the company, valued at $872,598.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Brent J. Beardall purchased 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.20 per share, with a total value of $48,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $872,598.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Randall H. Talbot acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.18 per share, with a total value of $125,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 56,879 shares in the company, valued at $1,432,213.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 15,848 shares of company stock worth $361,626. Corporate insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Washington Federal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Washington Federal, Inc engages in the provision of lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services to consumers. It operates under the Commercial Loans and Consumer Loans segments. The Commercial Loans segment is disaggregated into five classes: multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, construction, and land acquisition and development.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Federal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Federal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.