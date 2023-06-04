Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) Price Target Raised to €12.00

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Citigroup to €12.00 ($12.90) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Danske raised Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Pareto Securities upgraded Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $10.35.
Shares of WRTBY opened at $2.36 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.89. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp has a 52-week low of $1.30 and a 52-week high of $2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.78.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.0159 per share. This is an increase from Wärtsilä Oyj Abp’s previous dividend of $0.01. This represents a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.01%.
Wärtsilä Oyj Abp engages in the power business. It operates through the following segments: Wärtsilä Marine Power, Wärtsilä Marine Systems, Wärtsilä Voyage, Wärtsilä Energy, and Wärtsilä Portfolio Business. The Wärtsilä Marine Power segment focuses on a comprehensive range of engine and propulsion solutions.
