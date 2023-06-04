W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Purchased by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,059,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 16,237 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 2.10% of W.W. Grainger worth $589,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 220.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 48 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 71.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at W.W. Grainger

In other news, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 4,623 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $664.66, for a total value of $3,072,723.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,054,739.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 476 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.74, for a total value of $325,460.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,183,553.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 4,623 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $664.66, for a total value of $3,072,723.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,054,739.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

W.W. Grainger Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital raised their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $750.00 to $800.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Friday, April 28th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on W.W. Grainger from $785.00 to $800.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on W.W. Grainger in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded W.W. Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $502.00 to $679.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $704.88.

Shares of NYSE GWW opened at $677.77 on Friday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $440.48 and a fifty-two week high of $709.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $668.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $633.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $34.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.19.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.57 by $1.04. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 61.00% and a net margin of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.07 EPS. W.W. Grainger’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 35.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a $1.86 dividend. This is a positive change from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.82%.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

W.W. Grainger, Inc is a supplier of maintenance, repair, and operating products, with operations in North America, Japan, and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: High-Touch Solutions N.A., Endless Assortment, and Other. The High-Touch Solutions N.A. segment is involved in value-added MRO solutions that are rooted in deep product knowledge and customer expertise.

