VRES (VRS) 1-Day Volume Hits $85.45

VRES (VRS) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. VRES has a market cap of $76.74 million and approximately $85.45 worth of VRES was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, VRES has traded 17.1% higher against the US dollar. One VRES token can now be purchased for $0.0307 or 0.00000113 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00006438 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00026456 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00019755 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000103 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00016281 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001079 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27,081.02 or 0.99955154 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000095 BTC.

VRES Token Profile

VRES (VRS) is a token. Its genesis date was May 29th, 2022. VRES’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens. VRES’s official website is vrs.care. VRES’s official message board is medium.com/@vrshp. VRES’s official Twitter account is @v_carepoint and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling VRES

According to CryptoCompare, “VRES (VRS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. VRES has a current supply of 2,500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VRES is 0.03070306 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $335.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vrs.care.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VRES directly using U.S. dollars.

