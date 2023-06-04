VPR Brands (OTCMKTS:VPRB) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.16

VPR Brands, LP (OTCMKTS:VPRB – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.16 and traded as low as $0.13. VPR Brands shares last traded at $0.14, with a volume of 149,883 shares trading hands.

VPR Brands Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.16 and a 200-day moving average of $0.12.

VPR Brands Company Profile

VPR Brands LP engages in the provision of various monetization strategies of a US patent covering electronic cigarette, electronic cigar, personal vaporizer patents, and inverted pocket lighter. Its brands include Dissim, HoneyStick, Elf, CBD Goldline, Krave, VaporX, Vaporin, and Helium. The company was founded on July 19, 2004 and is headquartered in Sunrise, FL.

