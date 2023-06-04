Volatus Aerospace Corp. Expected to Earn FY2027 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share (CVE:VOL)

Volatus Aerospace Corp. (CVE:VOL – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners issued their FY2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Volatus Aerospace in a report released on Wednesday, May 31st. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst R. Goff expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the year. Echelon Wealth Partners currently has a “Speculative Buy” rating on the stock.

Volatus Aerospace Trading Up 4.8 %

Shares of VOL opened at C$0.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.33. Volatus Aerospace has a one year low of C$0.27 and a one year high of C$0.50. The firm has a market cap of C$37.35 million and a PE ratio of -4.64.

