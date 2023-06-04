Vodacom Group (OTCMKTS:VDMCY) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $6.44

Vodacom Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VDMCY – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.44 and traded as low as $5.74. Vodacom Group shares last traded at $5.83, with a volume of 50,683 shares traded.
Vodacom Group Stock Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.92.
Vodacom Group Company Profile
Vodacom Group Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of communications products and services. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate, South Africa, and International. The Corporate segment comprises the holding companies of the group which do not relate to specific operating segments.
