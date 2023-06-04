Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by AXS Investments LLC

AXS Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,103 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 5,143 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up approximately 2.2% of AXS Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in V. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, St. James Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Visa stock traded up $2.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $228.79. 5,897,069 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,784,995. The firm has a market capitalization of $428.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.59, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.60 and a fifty-two week high of $235.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $228.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.67.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 50.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.06%.

In other Visa news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total transaction of $300,065.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,542 shares in the company, valued at $592,209.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total value of $12,991,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 162,354 shares in the company, valued at $36,365,672.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,288 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total transaction of $300,065.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $592,209.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 174,277 shares of company stock worth $40,009,794 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Visa from $281.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Visa from $262.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.08.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

