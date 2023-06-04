Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) Lowered to Neutral at Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm lowered shares of Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $3.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $8.00.

Several other research firms have also commented on VERI. Bank of America lowered shares of Veritone from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Veritone in a report on Wednesday, February 1st.

Get Veritone alerts:

Veritone Trading Up 9.7 %

Shares of VERI opened at $3.29 on Thursday. Veritone has a 1-year low of $2.98 and a 1-year high of $10.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 3.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Veritone ( NASDAQ:VERI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.02. Veritone had a negative net margin of 17.78% and a negative return on equity of 42.46%. The business had revenue of $30.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.97 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Veritone will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Veritone by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 39,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Veritone by 5.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Veritone by 1.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 105,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Veritone by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 114,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Veritone by 2.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 75,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares during the last quarter. 44.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Veritone

(Get Rating)

Veritone, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions to media and entertainment, government, and legal and compliance industries. It operates through the following segments: Advertising, aiWARE SaaS Solutions, and aiWARE Content Licensing and Media Services. The Advertising segment places advertisements for clients, primarily with radio broadcasters, podcasters and digital media producers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Veritone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.