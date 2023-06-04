Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Northwest Bancshares Inc.

Northwest Bancshares Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 456 shares during the quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adviser Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9,041.9% during the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 9,470,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,110,000 after purchasing an additional 9,366,623 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,852.6% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 9,661,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,500,000 after buying an additional 9,166,856 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 114,292,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,796,869,000 after buying an additional 7,307,240 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,735,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 105.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,922,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,917,000 after acquiring an additional 3,034,185 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $45.99 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.52. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $35.42 and a one year high of $46.73. The firm has a market cap of $111.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.