Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Sold by Advisors Capital Management LLC

Advisors Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,223 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $12,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VLO. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,163,000 after buying an additional 17,844 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 60,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,167,000 after buying an additional 6,735 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,253,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the period. 79.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VLO shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Valero Energy from $126.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Valero Energy from $188.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Valero Energy from $159.00 to $151.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group began coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $176.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.00.

Valero Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $109.27 on Friday. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $96.93 and a twelve month high of $150.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $39.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.46.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $8.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.24 by $1.03. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 55.32% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $36.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 22.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.59%.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

