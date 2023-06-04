USS Investment Management Ltd Sells 2,666 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

USS Investment Management Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,666 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Moderna were worth $11,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Moderna by 89.9% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,443,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,934,000 after buying an additional 3,051,035 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Moderna by 108.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,818,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,720,000 after buying an additional 1,984,458 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Moderna by 0.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,503,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,483,000 after buying an additional 20,416 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its stake in Moderna by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 3,081,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,488,000 after buying an additional 57,256 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Moderna by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,348,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,905,000 after buying an additional 243,418 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $130.51 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.36. The company has a market capitalization of $49.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.70. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.03 and a 1 year high of $217.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 3.26.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.77) by $1.96. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 25.87% and a net margin of 31.77%. The company’s revenue was down 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.58 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Moderna news, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.51, for a total value of $79,387.11. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,588.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.51, for a total transaction of $79,387.11. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,588.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.87, for a total value of $6,034,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $816,500,293.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 456,992 shares of company stock valued at $64,722,946. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on MRNA. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Moderna from $185.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. SVB Securities lowered Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Moderna from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. TD Cowen upgraded Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Moderna in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.13.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

