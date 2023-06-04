USS Investment Management Ltd Reduces Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

USS Investment Management Ltd lowered its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,332 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $14,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $613.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $82.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09, a PEG ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $299.59 and a 52-week high of $644.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $536.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $494.81.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.53 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 66.54% and a net margin of 26.08%. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.40 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 33.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.725 per share. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 19.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LRCX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on Lam Research from $525.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Lam Research from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Lam Research from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Lam Research from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $505.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 881 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total value of $461,723.29. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,274,893.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Lam Research

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

