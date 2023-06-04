USS Investment Management Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

USS Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,438 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $12,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 954 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in ServiceNow by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 875 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in ServiceNow by 728.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,921 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in ServiceNow by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,671 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,499,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $548.18 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $475.07 and a 200 day moving average of $439.86. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $337.00 and a 12 month high of $556.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 279.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Several research firms recently commented on NOW. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $515.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on ServiceNow from $586.00 to $665.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on ServiceNow from $551.00 to $559.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $530.33.

In related news, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 1,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.66, for a total transaction of $496,744.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $572,459.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 1,135 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.66, for a total value of $496,744.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $572,459.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 2,147 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $1,180,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,622,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,909 shares of company stock worth $15,361,500 in the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

