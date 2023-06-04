USS Investment Management Ltd Has $13.79 Million Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

USS Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,122 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 517 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $13,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,105,942 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $972,348,000 after buying an additional 103,676 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,181,355 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $517,701,000 after buying an additional 131,444 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,311,604 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $311,283,000 after buying an additional 105,705 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,279,492 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $261,976,000 after buying an additional 216,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,240,241 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $309,590,000 after buying an additional 27,057 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SHW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $263.00 to $268.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $220.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $285.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.74.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of SHW opened at $240.83 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $228.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $233.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.00. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $195.24 and a 52-week high of $278.31. The company has a market cap of $62.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.55, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.07.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 86.29% and a net margin of 9.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. Analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.69%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

Featured Stories

