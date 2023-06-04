USS Investment Management Ltd Has $10.70 Million Stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

USS Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in AON were worth $10,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AON by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,034,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,830,890,000 after buying an additional 111,820 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of AON by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,021,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,204,600,000 after buying an additional 21,190 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of AON by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,656,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $797,363,000 after buying an additional 70,574 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its position in shares of AON by 4,109.5% during the 4th quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,266,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $380,261,000 after buying an additional 1,236,850 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,124,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $301,381,000 after purchasing an additional 36,970 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Get AON alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Eric Andersen sold 7,500 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.55, for a total value of $2,516,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 144,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,374,230.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AON Trading Up 0.6 %

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on AON from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on AON from $320.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AON in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on AON from $313.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on AON from $320.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AON has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $319.00.

Shares of AON stock opened at $313.80 on Friday. Aon plc has a 1 year low of $246.21 and a 1 year high of $338.27. The firm has a market cap of $64.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $322.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $312.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.36, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $5.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.32 by ($0.15). AON had a net margin of 20.63% and a negative return on equity of 4,553.36%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 14.41 EPS for the current year.

AON Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. This is a positive change from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.74%.

AON Profile

(Get Rating)

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It operates through Global Professional Services Firm segment. The Global Professional Services Firm segment involves in the provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, health and wealth through four principal products and services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.