USS Investment Management Ltd Cuts Stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

USS Investment Management Ltd cut its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,873 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in CME Group were worth $17,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in CME Group during the first quarter worth $26,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in CME Group during the first quarter worth $36,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in CME Group by 153.3% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CME Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in CME Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. 85.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on CME. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $213.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on CME Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on CME Group from $192.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CME Group from $201.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on CME Group from $196.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $212.73.

CME Group Trading Up 2.9 %

NASDAQ:CME opened at $185.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.84. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $166.54 and a one year high of $212.09. The firm has a market cap of $66.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.06. CME Group had a net margin of 55.99% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 55.91%.

CME Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

Featured Articles

