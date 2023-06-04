USS Investment Management Ltd Boosts Stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

USS Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARRGet Rating) by 42.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 226,976 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,793 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $9,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,000,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,276,000 after acquiring an additional 254,984 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,178,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,625,000 after acquiring an additional 59,802 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,034,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,402,000 after acquiring an additional 366,145 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,641,000. Finally, Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CARR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Monday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.07.

Carrier Global Trading Up 4.7 %

NYSE:CARR opened at $43.44 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.32. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $33.10 and a one year high of $49.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARRGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 25.56%. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR)

