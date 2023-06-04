USS Investment Management Ltd Boosts Stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

USS Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 42.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 226,976 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,793 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $9,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,000,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,276,000 after acquiring an additional 254,984 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,178,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,625,000 after acquiring an additional 59,802 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,034,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,402,000 after acquiring an additional 366,145 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,641,000. Finally, Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CARR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Monday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.07.

NYSE:CARR opened at $43.44 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.32. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $33.10 and a one year high of $49.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 25.56%. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

