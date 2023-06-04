USS Investment Management Ltd Boosts Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

USS Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,336 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in McKesson were worth $10,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter worth about $132,551,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 915,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,399,000 after acquiring an additional 320,588 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 141.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 495,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,999,000 after acquiring an additional 290,187 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 7,667.1% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 230,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,191,000 after acquiring an additional 227,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 559,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,886,000 after acquiring an additional 158,309 shares in the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McKesson Trading Up 0.2 %

MCK stock opened at $390.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $52.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.59. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $298.69 and a 12 month high of $401.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $373.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $369.69.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $7.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.16 by $0.03. McKesson had a net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 234.22%. The business had revenue of $68.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 26.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MCK shares. 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of McKesson in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $430.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $376.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of McKesson in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $430.17.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 491 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total value of $193,640.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,622,133.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 491 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total transaction of $193,640.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,622,133.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 983 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total transaction of $387,675.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,053,435.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,551 shares of company stock valued at $9,480,211 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Profile

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

