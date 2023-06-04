USS Investment Management Ltd Acquires 4,400 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

USS Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Chubb were worth $16,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the first quarter valued at $195,000. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 2.6% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 59.8% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 18.7% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 22.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 154,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,110,000 after purchasing an additional 27,926 shares during the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on CB shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $256.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Atlantic Securities upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.54.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

Chubb Trading Up 2.5 %

In other news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total value of $189,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,748,808.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $192.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $173.78 and a 12-month high of $231.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $197.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.80.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.39 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 17.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 26.65%.

About Chubb

Chubb Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

